Women and youth crucial to building community bonds

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reminds the Melanesian community that strengthening and equipping youth and women’s groups is essential.

Rabuka states that this is a critical component in building stronger community bonds, fostering solidarity, and creating a better future.

He emphasizes the importance of young people and women forming their own groups within their respective communities, working on projects and initiatives that will enhance and develop the various settlements.

He adds that this collaboration will help these settlements work together and explore economic opportunities.

“Now is an opportune time to embrace the solesolevaki framework and explore group-based projects with long-term investments. It is prudent that the Council be established and well-resourced so that it can fulfill its functions and operate as an organization with mandated responsibilities.”

Rabuka believes that the Melanesian community needs to gather, discuss geneology and culture, and support one another.

He adds that they need to reflect on the achievements of their forefathers and mothers and build upon them to guide their progress and the betterment of the Fiji Melanesian community in the future.