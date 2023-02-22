Waidamudamu residents speak out on land issues

Residents of Waidamudamu, Nausori. [Source: Fijian Government/ Facebook]

Residents of Waidamudamu, Nausori, raised various land-related issues with the Ministry of Housing and Local Government during a public consultation.

This includes scheme plans, land boundaries, pegs, the issuance of leases, the importance of adequate communication with the community, and lot prices.

They also questioned the adequacy of the interim services provided in the settlement and the feasibility of achieving the government’s target of fully completing Waidamudamu.

While addressing the residents, Minister for Housing Maciu Nalumisa says informal settlements remain a challenge that needs to be addressed directly.



He says the ministry is constructively working on a strategic approach to address informal settlements around the country.



The Minister has assured residents that their issues will be addressed with some urgency as the Ministry is formulating a comprehensive housing policy in an effort to cater to the needs of all.