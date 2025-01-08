WAF working to resolve disruption

Residents are advised to prepare for temporary water shortages in the affected areas.

The Water Authority of Fiji has announced that major rectification works scheduled for January 18 to 19 will temporarily disrupt water supply in parts of Nasinu and Suva.

The planned works include the installation of a new DN600 line valve for the Nasinu Reservoir inlet and repairs to critical pipelines.

To facilitate the upgrades, WAF will shut off the DN600 line valve that supplies both the Nasinu and Flagstaff reservoirs, affecting water supply to several areas.

Affected areas under the Nasinu Reservoir include Kinoya, Laucala Beach, Vatuwaqa, Raiwasa, Raiwaqa, Raiwai, Caubati, and Lower Cunningham.

For the Flagstaff Reservoir, disruptions are expected in Fletcher Road, Grantham Road, Laucala Bay Area, Vesi Street, Domain, Queen Elizabeth Drive, and Suva CBD.

The project aims to improve water delivery reliability by addressing key issues such as a leaking DN300 pipe and a DN600 “pinhole” leak near the Queen Elizabeth Barracks.

WAF has assured the public that disruptions will be minimized and the work completed within the two-day timeframe.

