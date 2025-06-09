Viral clip exposes alleged weed dealers

Allegations of open drug sales in Suva have raised serious concerns about law enforcement and public safety.

Several men were recorded admitting to selling marijuana outside Harbour Center, with prices at $15 a joint.

A Kenyan influencer interviewing the men captured the claims on video, which has now gone viral on social media.

One of the men said police officers are aware of their activities but take no action.

Another offered to take the influencer on a boat ride if she wanted to smoke marijuana.

When asked what would happen if she were caught, one said nothing would be done while another suggested she might be fined.

Police have been contacted to clarify the claims and respond to concerns that drug sales are taking place openly in the heart of the capital city.

