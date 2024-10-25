Villagers urged to reject unauthorized developers

Villagers have the right to reject developers entering their communities without proper authorization or officials from the relevant provincial council offices.

This comes after claims from landowners in Navitilevu, Ra, regarding a Chinese developer planning to build a wharf without consulting traditional landowners.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica stresses that any unauthorized entry by developers, particularly without the involvement of the iTaukei Land Trust Board, provincial offices, or the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, should be rejected.

“Developers should go through the proper channels, starting with Investment Fiji and his ministry, before being directed to local authorities for appropriate consultation and procedures.”

Kamikamica acknowledges that in this case, an investor bypassed the authorities and engaged directly with landowners.

He highlights the importance of respecting protocols and ensuring that development plans are transparent, especially when it comes to environmental impact and the well-being of local communities.

Kamikamica emphasizes that the government has implemented processes like environmental impact assessments and water resource evaluations to promote sustainable development and these assessments must be completed before approving any project, ensuring alignment between economic growth and environmental preservation.