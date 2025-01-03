Villagers demand fair seaweed prices

Villagers in Kumi, Tailevu are calling on the government to set a price benchmark for seaweed, as climate change continues to threaten their livelihoods.

Fishing and agriculture have traditionally been the main sources of income for the village but rising temperatures and changing weather patterns are making these activities more challenging.

The price of seaweed in markets varies between $3 and $10, depending on the size or quantity being sold.

Kumi Village Headman Timoci Ravasakula explained that climate change has affected their ability to catch seafood and grow vital crops such as Yaqona and root crops.

He shared that the financial well-being of many villagers has been compromised as they can no longer rely on the sea and land in the same way they once did.

“Our financial earnings have been affected as we can’t fish or harvest seafood like we used to, and growing crops has become much harder.”

In response to these challenges, the village had implemented a seaweed project with support from the Ministry of Fisheries.

The initiative has helped supplement the village’s income but it comes with its own set of difficulties.

Ravasakula pointed out that the price of seaweed remains low which undermines the financial viability of the project.

“Seaweed planting is tough, requiring long hours at sea and despite 10 years of success, the revenue is not enough.”

Ravasakula believes that setting a price benchmark for seaweed would provide much-needed support to rural communities facing similar hardships due to climate change.

He stated that these challenges are not unique to Kumi as many villages across Fiji rely on the sea and land for their survival.

Addressing the economic impact of climate change is critical to ensuring the sustainability of these communities.