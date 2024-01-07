Vessel stranded in Vanua Balavu after reef encounter

[Source: Jiope Bukacaca Veitarogivanua/Facebook]

A Goundar vessel transporting passengers to Cicia and Vanua Balavu in Lau finds itself stranded at Vanua Balavu following an incident last night.

In the course of its planned return from Lomaloma to Suva, the vessel hit a reef in Lomaloma Bay causing extensive damage.

Online footage shows engineer’s pumping water out of the vessel which is currently docked at the Lomaloma jetty.

According to confirmed reports, the vessel incurred significant damage during the collision.

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is aware of this incident and affirmed that Goundar Shipping engineers are currently engaged in efforts to repair the inflicted damage.

MSAF states that it is working with the shipping company to rectify this issue.

In response to concerns, Goundar Shipping took to their official Facebook page to address this issue.

They assured the public that no passengers were on board at the time of the incident, emphasizing the safety of the vessel.

The shipping company issued an apology to its customers for any inconvenience caused.

Goundar Shipping announced the deployment of an alternative vessel from Suva, scheduled to depart tomorrow morning.

This replacement vessel aims to pick up the stranded passengers in Vanua Balavu by 6pm.