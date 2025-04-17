US Ambassador slams China over tariff criticism

[File Photo]

The United States Ambassador to Fiji, Marie Damour has rejected China’s recent criticism of new US tariffs.

She is calling out the Chinese Embassy for trying to undermine Fiji’s relationship with the US.

Her comments come after Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian labelled the tariffs as economic bullying and accused the US of damaging international trade partnerships including with Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The United States Ambassador to Fiji, Marie Damour [ Source: Fijian Government / file photo ]

Ambassador Damour states that it is puzzling that any country claiming to be a friend to Fiji would attempt to publicly weaken Fiji’s ties with one of its global partners.

She said it was disrespectful to suggest that Fiji cannot direct its own foreign policy and such claims are an insult to Fiji’s leadership and its people.

Damour says that this is not who the United States is or the kind of partner it strives to be.

She reaffirmed that the relationship between the US and Fiji is built on mutual respect and openness and will not be shaken by what she described as cheap shots aimed at disrupting it.

The diplomatic exchange follows a wider global reaction to the US decision to raise tariffs on some trade partners, including China, in what the President says is a move to protect its industries and level the playing field.





Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.