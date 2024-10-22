Urgent action needed on waste management in Taveuni

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica [2nd from left] with the founder of Pacific Recycling Foundation Amitesh Deo [2nd from right] during the launch of the Taveuni Waste Recycling Foundation consultation [Source: Pacific Recycling Foundation/Facebook]

There is an urgent need for robust waste management systems in tourism-heavy areas like Taveuni.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica highlighted this during the launch of the Taveuni Waste Recycling Foundation consultation yesterday.

Kamikamica says the initiative seeks to address critical waste management issues on Taveuni, an island renowned for its rich ecosystems and growing tourism industry.

He also highlighted the detrimental impact of poor waste disposal practices on both the environment and the livelihoods of local communities, emphasizing the need for long-term, sustainable solutions.

“This project is not just another initiative, it is a transformational process grounded in inclusive consultation. All stakeholders including the hotels, businesses, community members will have an equal voice in shaping the future waste management here in Taveuni and together we hope that we will create a more sustainable future that not only addresses current challenges but anticipates future ones as well.”

Close to 70 participants representing government, tourism industry, development partners, the private sector, and the local community provided their feedback on the key components of Pacific Recycling Foundation’s comprehensive plan to address the island’s waste management challenges.

The founder of Pacific Recycling Foundation Amitesh Deo says the consultation is a pivotal moment, emphasizing its importance in engaging the local community.

The consultation focused on three key components including School Recycling program, hotel and resort recycling initiative and the formation of a cooperative, composed of women and other community members.