University of Fiji proposes shift to circular economy

Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem[Source: File]

The University of Fiji has submitted a proposal for Fiji to switch from its current linear economic model to a circular economic fiscal policy, with the goal of achieving its Sustainable Development Goals within the next seven years.

According to Vice Chancellor Professor Shaista Shameem, the proposal is based on the idea that fiscal policy should focus on taxing the production and use of non-renewable resources, rather than renewable resources.

The circular economy is based on the 3R concept of reduce, reuse and recycle, and businesses that adopt this approach would receive tax concessions, waivers, holidays, and benefits.

Shameem says companies that do not adopt the 3R business plan should be taxed at a level commensurate with the environmental harm they caused.

The proposal recommends a paradigm shift for all stakeholders, including the people, government, businesses, tax experts, accounting firms, and educators.

Shameem states that the University of Fiji believes that adopting the circular economy as its economic model would not only help Fiji achieve its Sustainable Development Goals but also open up new markets for its produce and improve its carbon footprint and

status in the world as a 3R country.

This proposal has been submitted to the Fiscal Review Committee.