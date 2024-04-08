UniFiji graduates urged to embrace leadership roles

[Source: The University of Fiji/ Facebook]

University of Fiji Vice Chancellor Professor Professor Shaista Shameem has emphasized the importance of leadership development, regardless of background or birthright.

She delivered a powerful message to over 300 students who graduated last Friday.

Professor Shameem emphasized that leadership is not solely determined by birthright, but rather a skill that can be cultivated.

She challenged the traditional notion of leadership as an inherited privilege.

The VC acknowledged that some communities may hold expectations of leadership based on family lineage, but stressed that true leadership requires a commitment to responsibility and service.

She also highlighted the importance of ethical leadership adding that leaders lacking these qualities risk losing public trust and support.