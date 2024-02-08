UN asserts confidence in joint efforts for SDG’s

UN Resident Coordinator to Fiji Dirk Wagener (left), Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The United Nations is confident that together, it can intensify efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and address overarching development challenges.

During a meeting with Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua, UN Resident Coordinator to Fiji Dirk Wagener reiterated this commitment.

The meeting which took place at the Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs focused on the potential for advancing sustainable development and cooperation in priority areas such as peacebuilding and social cohesion, climate action, gender equality, quality education and health, good governance, human rights, food security, disaster resilience and humanitarian response.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The discussions also explored partnership opportunities for the UN’s Fiji Country Implementation Plan, signed in 2023.

This two-year plan outlines the UN’s engagement and programming to fulfil Fiji’s National Development Plan and priorities.

The goal is to work towards ensuring that all Fijians have equal and unrestricted access to exercise their fundamental rights, experience gender equality and peace, demonstrate resilience to existential threats and live in harmony with nature in a prosperous country.

UN agencies are actively working to integrate Pacific member states into multilateral processes ensuring that Pacific priorities are not only voiced but also acted upon on the global stage.

Currently, more than 30 UN agencies are operating across 14 Pacific Islands Countries.