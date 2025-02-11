UK expands investment in Fiji

[ FilePhoto ]

United Kingdom is expanding its investment in Fiji across tourism, infrastructure, renewable energy, and technology to strengthen economic ties.

British High Commissioner Dr. Brian Jones highlights Fiji’s potential as a strategic business hub, emphasizing the UK’s commitment to supporting sustainable development.

He acknowledges that while many investors are already established in the country, there is a growing interest in investing in Fiji’s insurance industry.

“We’re one of the biggest insurance markets in the world, and we’re very interested in the Pacific because insurance is a concept that hasn’t really taken off here yet. Yet, the Pacific is vulnerable to so many natural disasters cyclones, floods and it’s just about getting the right level of insurance that is accessible to farmers and smaller micro-businesses.”

Dr. Jones also stresses the importance of building a strong foundation between the public and private sectors, which will create a conducive environment for investors.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica affirms that Fiji welcomes investment that meets legal and regulatory standards.

Kamikamica assured investors of transparency and partnerships that benefit both locals and foreign businesses.

