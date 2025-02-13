Two women arrested following raid

[ Source : Fiji Police Force ]

Another raid in Sakoca has resulted in the arrest of two women following the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

The raid was conducted by the Serious Organized Crime and Intelligence Department and the Fiji Detector Dog Unit.

The Police Force says this is the second raid at the same location where a man was arrested earlier this week following the discovery of white substances confirmed to be methamphetamine.

The accused in the earlier case was charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

He appeared in court and has been remanded until next Wednesday.

In the latest raid, dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil believed to be marijuana, cash, alcohol, several mobile phones, and assorted items believed to have been stolen were seized.

The investigation continues.

