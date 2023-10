[File]

A harrowing accident unfolded last night in Lautoka resulting in two passengers being hospitalized.

Police say the incident transpired around 9:45 pm when the driver lost control of the vehicle, veering off the road and colliding with an Energy Fiji Limited powerline in Lovu while en route to Lautoka City.

While the driver and one passenger received treatment and were released, two other passengers remained hospitalized.