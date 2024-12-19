Tudravu outlines priorities, welcomes appointment

New Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu [File Photo]

New Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says his immediate focus is to restore public trust in the organization when he takes office.

Tudravu who will take office on 3rd February next year says he welcomes the opportunity after the announcement was made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka yesterday.

He says he has been preparing himself for the job and he understands that there is a lot of work to be done.

Tudravu has promised to deliver, given the many issues confronting the nation and particularly the Fiji Police Force.

“I’m looking at trying to get public confidence again, that’s apart from other crimes like drugs and other things but first of all I would like to get the trust of the community back, I think that is very important.”

The new COMPOL says half the job will be done once the organization has gained the trust and confidence of the people.

Tudravu says his next focus will be to get things in order within the Fiji Police Force.

He says it is important to restore the camaraderie within the Fiji Police Force.

He reiterated that he will strengthen the motto of the Fiji Police Force, that is strengthening its service to the public and to inspire confidence that the people can trust the organization.

Tudravu will take office on February 3rd next year.