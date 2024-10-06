Tudravu contests for COMPOL position

Former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu (left), Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew

Former Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu confirms that he has applied for the Commissioner of Police position that was advertised last month.

The former senior police officer left the Force in 2021, citing personal reasons.

Tudravu who has a 40-year experience in policing says he understands that there is a process for the selection of the Commissioner of Police, but he remains hopeful of his contest for the post.

“I will just leave it at that … there is a lot to be done but we will just wait for the process to be done.”

Tudravu also acknowledges the evolution of the Fiji Police Force since its establishment in 1870 as the organization commemorates its 150th anniversary this year.

Meanwhile, Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew remains tightlipped whether he has applied for the position, but says he will let the process to take its course.

“I would not say yes or no, but we will come to know once a successful candidate has been endorsed.”

Fong Chew has been serving as the Acting Commissioner of Police for 21 months, after the suspension and resignation of former COMPOL Sitiveni Qiliho.

As applications for the position of Commissioner of Police closed on 30th September, the new COMPOL is expected to lead a workforce of over 5000 men and women.