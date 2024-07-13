TSLS takes over bond monitoring

Fiji Revenue and Customs will no longer deal with transfer bond monitoring and travel clearance, as TSLS now has additional duties along with monitoring students’ performances.

This comes as the parliament has passed the Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Services Amendment Bill.

The amendments handle all student bond agreements through TSLS now.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says since 2017, FRCS has been handling these processes; however, it has created a lot of concerns from students who are covered under the TSLS bond system.

“From FRCS to now TSLS: 50% penalty for non-served bonds, obtaining student employment records or data, additions of new programs for funding, reporting of at-risk or academically non-performing students that have been sponsored, and providing scholarship information to students.”

Radrodro states that TSLS is now a one-stop place that will allow for efficient services to the student.