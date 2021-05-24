Home

Tourist arrivals projected at 50 percent of 2019

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
February 9, 2022 12:20 pm
The Minister adds that in December when Fiji re-opened its borders, Fiji received 23,226 visitors - 73.5 percent of the total arrivals in 2021. [File Image]

As more markets ease travel restrictions and open borders, Fiji’s Macro-Economic Committee expects visitor arrivals this year to reach about 50 percent of 2019 levels.

Tourism Minister Faiyaz Koya says Fiji is projected to receive around 447,000 visitors.

He adds, however, that it will not be easy, as competition from larger and better-resourced destinations will increase.

“We, as a country, have to keep our eyes firmly focused on two things. One is competitiveness, and this means most of the food, beverage, accommodation, and COVID-19 tests need to be cost-effective and in line with the government’s generous tax policies and initiatives. The industry needs to reflect the reduction and removal of taxes on their prices. Secondly, our image as a safe destination.”

In 2021 Fiji received 31,680 visitors compared to 894,389 in 2019.

The Minister adds that in December when Fiji re-opened its borders, Fiji received 23,226 visitors – 73.5 percent of the total arrivals in 2021.

 

