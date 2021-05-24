Tourism workers in Yasawa overcome great difficulties

Many tourism workers on the island of Yasawa overcame great difficulties during the height of COVID-19 to provide for their families.

Two and a half years seemed like an eternity for Nalawaki villagers that were working at Octopus Resort as the tourism industry was on its knees.

Sous-chef Jolame Biutiviti says looking back he is just thankful to be given another opportunity.

Biutiviti is also known as “Tai Jola” has been with the resort for 22 years.

Biutiviti says a majority of them were farming when they were unemployed and they would sell their produce at the Lautoka Market to earn money for their families needs.

Lautoka was the closest place for the villagers to sell their produce which is approximately a two hour, one-way boat ride.

Octopus Resort Food and Beverage Supervisor Alesi Ramomo says this was quite expensive as they had to fork out extra money for fuel which was around $300.

Ramomo also says others turned to the traditional barter system, exchanging seafood for basic food items like sugar, flour, diapers and other things.

However, the 52-year-old says they never lost hope as they did all they could to ensure they look after their families.

98 staff are currently employed at Octopus Resort, 86 of these workers are from Nalawaki Village.