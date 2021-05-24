Home

Major increase noted in December 2020 earnings

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 18, 2022 11:22 am
Fiji’s earnings from tourism over the December quarter of 2020 noted an increase of 805.9 percent. [File Image]

Fiji’s earnings from tourism over the December quarter of 2020 noted an increase of 805.9 percent.

Fiji Bureau of Statistics in its latest release says the earnings for the quarter stood at $30.8 million.

It says Australia dominated the market as it contributed $23.4 million or 76 percent to the total earnings.

The United States of America was up by 100 percent as earnings from the country stood at $5.4 million.

While these two destinations showed an upward trend in contribution, New Zealand went down by 33.3 percent and China was down by over 57 percent.

The majority of the countries had imposed restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 which included the closure of international borders during this period.

 

