Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|
Full Coverage

Tourism

January ends on a high note

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 31, 2022 12:30 pm
Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says January is ending on a positive note for the industry.[File Image]

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says January is ending on a positive note for the industry.

Hill says the recent changes to rules to re-enter Australia, the changes to isolation protocols, and the opening of Queensland quarantine free are all significant announcements.

He adds that in addition, four European countries have also been added to our Travel Partner Country list.

Article continues after advertisement

Hill adds Fiji’s vaccination and booster shot numbers continue to lift with 93% fully vaccinated.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics has recently confirmed that 23, 000 tourists arrived in December and Hill says this is reflective of a sensational effort given the challenges Fiji faced with Omicron especially.

He adds the industry is optimistic about visitor arrivals as they look ahead to the high season, beginning in April.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Hotel & Tourism Association in collaboration with Tourism Fiji, have now shared a standard Rapid Antigen Test template form for hotels and resorts which eliminates the need for results or data to be sent to a lab for testing.

The form needs to be printed out on hotel letterhead, filled out, stamped and signed by the swabber.

Guests can present this form at the airport for entry back into Australia after completion of the RAT.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.