Fiji’s Tourism sector progresses

Since the re-opening of international borders, Fiji has welcomed 40,000 international visitors in December and January.

This was highlighted by the Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya during a panel discussion in Suva.

Koya says primarily recovery has been seen in the US and half of the Australian market alone.

“And as of March, New Zealand, our second-largest visitor market has opened, so we’re looking at more visitors”

Koya says despite dealing with global impacts of Omicron variant and by tropical cyclones, Fiji managed to keep the economy running.