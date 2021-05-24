Home

Tourism

Fijian Tourism Expo scheduled for May

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 14, 2022 11:40 am
The first face-to-face Fijian Tourism Expo in 24 months will be held in the second week of May.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says a key objective for the Expo is to showcase the very best of Fiji to key partners.

Hill says they want this event to be spectacular.

He adds they’re also looking forward to the opportunity to build on their great reopening, and to open new markets, partnerships and business, as well as consolidate established partnerships.

Hill says several hotels and products are scheduled to reopen soon, and this couldn’t come at a better time as more destinations are open to international travel.

Earlier this month the Japanese Government announced that Fiji is no longer a “Designated Country”.

This means that Japanese travellers who have had a booster vaccine shot will not need to quarantine when re-entering Japan after their Fiji holiday.

Hill says India has also been added to Fiji’s list of Travel Partner countries.

 

