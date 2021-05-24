35,000 monthly target for tourism peak period

With the Tourism Industry entering the low season from next month, Tourism Fiji is already working around the clock in marketing our assets.

Chief Executive, Brent Hill says they want to ensure that 35,000 holidaymakers come to Fiji every month from May onwards until the end of the peak season.

Hill says some resorts have even received forward bookings for April while others will open soon.

“Another thing that will be significant is new resorts opening up so the likes of Sheraton, Lomani, Six Senses, these kinds of resorts that did not open over Christmas will be open so more capacity so we will be able to sell to more people.”

Hill adds they want to ensure there’s consistency because the ripple effect of the tourism industry starting again has been enormous.

The Open for Happiness Campaign will continue as this was the main driving force for the restart of the industry.