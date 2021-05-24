Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|More than 300 new COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Non-compliance continue to be a concern|Fijians urged to seek medical help early|Omicron should not be taken lightly|High community transmission challenges Ministry|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|
Full Coverage

Tourism

35,000 monthly target for tourism peak period

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
January 28, 2022 4:55 am
[File Photo]

With the Tourism Industry entering the low season from next month, Tourism Fiji is already working around the clock in marketing our assets.

Chief Executive, Brent Hill says they want to ensure that 35,000 holidaymakers come to Fiji every month from May onwards until the end of the peak season.

Hill says some resorts have even received forward bookings for April while others will open soon.

Article continues after advertisement

“Another thing that will be significant is new resorts opening up so the likes of Sheraton, Lomani, Six Senses, these kinds of resorts that did not open over Christmas will be open so more capacity so we will be able to sell to more people.”

Hill adds they want to ensure there’s consistency because the ripple effect of the tourism industry starting again has been enormous.

The Open for Happiness Campaign will continue as this was the main driving force for the restart of the industry.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.