Tourism and peace connect diverse cultures

Tourism and peace resonate deeply with our collective mission to foster a more harmonious and interconnected global community.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka stresses that tourism is more than just an economic driver; it is a bridge that connects diverse cultures, fosters mutual understanding, and promotes global peace.

The Minister highlights that Fiji is popular because it is the people who build relationships.

“All this is driven by tourism. And it is not only in Fiji, but in the entire Pacific community, that is seeing growth, unlike other areas, and driven by tourism.”

Gavoka states that tourism and peace emphasize the potential of tourism to be a powerful force for good.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association CEO Fantasha Lockington reiterates that there is a need to review the regulatory environment if tourism has to grow.

“We take a look at what we’re already working with, and you can see that a lot of this doesn’t fit anymore. Many of those regulations that we’re dealing with were brought about, as the PS said many, many years ago. They’re no longer fit for purpose.”

As Fiji continues to capitalize on the benefits of tourism, Gavoka’s remarks stress the importance of not only maintaining but enhancing this momentum through policy reform and a renewed focus on tourism’s role in promoting peace and understanding.