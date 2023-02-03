Tikoduadua pledges support to RFMF

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua assured the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai that he will support the military’s service both at home and abroad.

Tikoduadua pleaded with the military to uphold the rule of law as Fiji navigates through a challenging period of transition of powers from one administration to another.

“Fiji needs you in this challenging period. I will support the Commander in my capacity as the Minister I will look after him and the welfare of the Military as a whole.”

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Tikoduadua and the RFMF were in a controversial situation earlier this year following the statement of the Commander, expressing his concern of the pace at which the new government was progressing its policies.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Minister yesterday expressed his immense gratitude to the Commander for yielding to the will of the people expressed through their votes.