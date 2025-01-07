Three men arrested for alleged drug possession

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Three men have been arrested for possession of alleged illicit drugs.

Police say they raided a house in Tamole Settlement, New Town, where a 56-year-old unemployed man and a 23-year-old car wash attendant voluntarily handed over illicit drugs hidden inside the house.

The two men surrendered 117 sachets of dried leaves wrapped in aluminum foil, believed to be marijuana.

Article continues after advertisement

Police also adds that yesterday, a 53-year-old casual worker from New Town Settlement was arrested for possession of illicit drugs after a raid on his residence.

The force discovered a portion of dried leaves, believed to be marijuana, was voluntarily surrendered.

All three men are currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing.