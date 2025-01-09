Temporary Waiqele terminal to open on Monday

Fiji Airports says the newly constructed temporary terminal at Waiqele Airport in Labasa, Vanua Levu will open for operations on Monday January 13, ahead of schedule.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Officer Mesake Nawari also said work on the $8 million permanent terminal building will next week.

“Waiqele Airport is a key gateway to the Northern Division, offering critical air connectivity for residents, businesses and visitors and building a new terminal is designed to ensure the continued safety, comfort and convenience of travelers,” Nawari said.

Fiji Airports will invest a total of $8 million in the development of the permanent terminal which covers the whole works of the project, including consultancy services, building contract, utility, fixtures, fittings and administrative works.

Nawari said, once completed, the terminal was expected to accommodate the ever-growing domestic travel demands for the people of Vanua Levu.

He said it has taken decades to upgrade Waiqele Airport, and the upgrade of all Fiji Airport facilities was subject to the availability of funds.

Waiqele is a government owned airport and managed by Fiji Airports like all the other 13 airports.

Nadi International Airport is the only airport owned and managed by Fiji Airports and also the only profitable airport at this time.

“Please note that due to ongoing construction, parking and terminal space will be limited for the next 18 months.

“To minimize congestion, access to the terminal will be restricted to passengers and cargo consignors only.

“We kindly request the understanding and cooperation of travelers, farewell groups, and meet-and-greet parties during this period.”