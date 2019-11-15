WAF continues carting water to affected communities 

Home

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 28, 2020 2:50 pm

The Water Authority of Fiji continues to cart water to the TC Yasa affected areas.

Commissioner Northern Division says 41 trucks are carting water to these areas as personnel work to restore supply as well.

The affected areas include the whole of Bua Province, four districts in Macuata, and two districts in Cakaudrove.

Rainima says there are two main areas of concern for them, the districts of Wainunu and Lekutu in Bua.

About 50 percent of Lekutu has had their water supply restored.

Rainima says they want water to be fully restored in Lekutu by this week.

Wainunu continues to receive carted water.

Rainima also confirms WAF technicians are working on water schemes in the affected maritime islands.

A team is currently working on the underwater pipes from Lekutu to Galoa that was broken at the height of TC Yasa.

