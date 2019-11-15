TC Yasa operation enters rehabilitation phase

The TC Yasa response operation has now entered into the rehabilitation phase.

This is the 2nd phase of the government’s operation plan to restore full essential services and return the Northern Division to full normalcy.

The rehabilitation phase will last for 180 days and the main area of focus now is to get the affected schools ready for new school year.

Article continues after advertisement

Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima says the plan is to quickly repair the schools in time for the school start date.

“We are closely working with the Ministry of Education. We have the CIU (Construction and Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Economy and the Army Engineers, they are doings scoping for all the schools. Quick fix is something we are considering that will bring the schools back to normal.”

Other areas of focus for the rehabilitation phase include, amongst others – the restoration of all essential services and maintaining of law and order.