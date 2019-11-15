Sea Mercy continues relief assistance in Vanua Levu

Denarau based Sea Mercy continues to provide relief assistance to Fijians in Vanua Levu affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Fleet Coordinator Jonathan Robinson says today they are sending their eighth yachts to the remote parts of the island.

Robinson says getting clean drinking water to villages is a priority.

“Currently I have 7 volunteer yachts already in the remote island communities in the north coast of Vanua Levu so from Yadua to Druadrua. So the teams have gone in made repairs, taken aid and installed desalination where they can.”

Sea Mercy is also working with tour group Drua Experience collecting relief items in Suva and Nadi since last week.

Loma Mataika who works for the tour company says Fijians have been very giving.

“The response has been very good and we are grateful especially with COVID season and people are out of work but they are actually digging up stuff they are not using that people in the coastal community can use like a t-shirt its sitting in your drawer but somebody needs it out there.”

Over the next few weeks, Sea Mercy will assess areas that also need to be covered.