TC YASA
TC Yasa

No reports of disease outbreak

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 28, 2020 7:55 am

No reports of Communicable Diseases have been received from the Northern Division, eighteen-days after the passing of TC Yasa.

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says 40 officials were deployed last Thursday with more than 20 tons of medical supplies.

However, there were two active leptospirosis cases well before the cyclone hit, and the patients are recovering well.

The Minister says they’re mobilizing resources to avoid any outbreak of leptospirosis, dengue fever, and typhoid after TC Yasa.

“We want to cover all the community in Vanua Levu that are likely to be affected and then 30 days after the disaster, our team will continue in communities that may have not been affected. So we want to reduce the likelihood of communicable disease happening.”

He adds necessary steps have been undertaken to destroy mosquito breeding places, especially in villages.

 “We are working with community’s right throughout Vanua Levu to clear the debris and damages before we spray. So they are asking us if we could spray first and we said no we need to work together and clean the village first, they need to clean the village first then we spray. Because nuisance mosquitoes straight after the cyclone because of debris, they spring up.”

Disaster Management Minister, Inia Seruiratu who is currently in Vanua Levu, says they continue to closely monitor the health situation in Macuata, Bua, and Cakaudrove.

Work is also underway to ensure all dead livestock is properly buried.

