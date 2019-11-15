MSAF deploys additional staff to Nabouwalu

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has deployed additional staff as part of disaster response post Cyclone Yasa.

The employees were dispatched pre-Christmas to the Nabouwalu area where road work, repairs to electricity supply, water and communications were carried out.

Chief Executive Simon Gravenall says the increase in shipping over the Christmas period in addition to cyclone response required their team to go above and beyond to ensure supplies reach Fijians affected by TC Yasa.

MSAF staff in Nabouwalu are this morning preparing to receive the Australian Navy Ship HMAS Adelaide to anchor carrying relief supplies and personnel from the Australian Defence Force.