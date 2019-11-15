Home

MSAF deploys additional staff to Nabouwalu|It is vital to be prepared: Nausu|UN Pacific provides help to TC Yasa victims|Sea Mercy continues relief assistance in Vanua Levu|Damaged Health facilities bill pegged at around $2.5m|TC Yasa operation enters rehabilitation phase|Education Minister to meet with Vanua Levu schools|1,500 homes destroyed in Vanua Levu|Education Minister receives TC Yasa rehabilitation assistance|80 evacuation centres remain active in the North|WAF continues carting water to affected communities |No reports of disease outbreak|Agriculture sector in the North severely affected|Transportation of emergency relief supplies a priority|Fisheries Ministry deploys officers to affected areas |HMAS Adelaide to arrive in Fiji soon|Reports of false TC Yasa relief operations under investigation|130 traders inspected in the North|Rehabilitation phase to kick in from Monday|Ensure supplies are handed to those in need: AG|Wavuwavu resident grateful to have family unharmed|Road damage bill pegged at $20m|Counselors sent to assist traumatized Fijians|Business community stands ready to assist|Toddler packed into suitcase at the height of TC Yasa|
MSAF deploys additional staff to Nabouwalu

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
December 30, 2020 11:10 am
The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has deployed additional staff as part of disaster response post Cyclone Yasa. [Source: MSAF]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji has deployed additional staff as part of disaster response post Cyclone Yasa.

The employees were dispatched pre-Christmas to the Nabouwalu area where road work, repairs to electricity supply, water and communications were carried out.

Chief Executive Simon Gravenall says the increase in shipping over the Christmas period in addition to cyclone response required their team to go above and beyond to ensure supplies reach Fijians affected by TC Yasa.

Article continues after advertisement

MSAF staff in Nabouwalu are this morning preparing to receive the Australian Navy Ship HMAS Adelaide to anchor carrying relief supplies and personnel from the Australian Defence Force.

