TC YASA
Education Minister receives TC Yasa rehabilitation assistance

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 28, 2020 4:20 pm

The Education Minister yesterday received a donation of roofing materials worth $20.8k that will go towards the TC Yasa Rehabilitation Program in the North.

This assistance is provided by Fiji Aid Melbourne and ABS Fiji.

Minister Rosy Akbar is back in the Northern Division this week to review the status of 68 schools that are being used as evacuation centers and to gauge the reality of school opening time frames for 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar will hand over the roofing materials to those whose homes were severely damaged by TC Yasa during this visit.

She adds we are facing the unique challenges of rebuilding lives and communities in the wake of TC Yasa, but our resolve and courage as a nation will triumph, and we will build back with a renewed sense of purpose and faith.

The Minister also thanked district officials, disciplined forces, health professionals, volunteers, first responders, and businesses who are all contributing to national relief efforts.

She says Fiji also remains grateful to the Australian and New Zealand Governments for their considered and timely response in our hour of need.

More than 600 Australian Defence Forces personnel on board the HMAS Adelaide will undertake rebuilding efforts.

 

 

 

 

