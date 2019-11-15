Home

TC YASA
80 evacuation centres remain active in the North

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 28, 2020 3:00 pm

With only two weeks remaining until the new school year starts, majority of schools in the Northern Division are still being used as evacuation centers.

Commissioner Northern Division Uraia Rainima says there are currently a total of 80 evacuation centres still active.

Of these, 68 are schools.

Rainima says they have asked the Provincial Administrators to visit the evacuation centers and ensure they are cleared out.

Alternative shelter will be provided for those whose homes were totally destroyed.

Rainima adds they want to hand over all the schools being used as evacuation centers to the Ministry of Education by January 11.

 

 

 

 

 

 

