19-year-old evacuated from Kadavu for Leptospirosis

Fiji has recorded its first case of Leptospirosis as a result of Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The Ministry of Health confirms the case emanates from Kadavu which was badly hit by the cyclone.

A 19-year-old man from Vunisea was evacuated to the CWM hospital after being diagnosed.

