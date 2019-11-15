1,778 people in evacuation centres

There are 69 evacuation centres open around Fiji tonight with 1,778 evacuees.

The Western Division has the highest number of evacuees with 1,086 people taking shelter in 40 centres while there are 569 people in 22 centres in the Central Division

Ninety people are taking shelter in 5 evacuation centres in the Eastern Division while in the Northern Division there are 33 people in 2 centres.

Divisional Advisory Councillors, Turaga ni Koros and Mata ni Tikinas have been advised to ensure the practice of COVID 19 restriction in their communities, especially social distancing and hand washing.

In Lautoka all COVID-19 patients have been moved to the designated isolation area within the Lautoka Hospital while patients admitted at the top level of the Hospital have been evacuated to the ground floor as a precautionary measure.

Nasivi River in Tavua has broken its banks.