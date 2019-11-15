1541 Fijians remain in evacuation centres

52 evacuation centres remain active in the Central, Eastern and Western Divisions.

The National Disaster Management Office has confirmed that in the West, nine evacuation centers are currently open with 171 evacuees.

In the East, there are 1,067 evacuees sheltering in 26 evacuation centres and in the Central Division, there are 26 centres housing 303 Fijians.

A total of 1,541 Fijians remain in evacuation centers since Tropical Cyclone Harold, a category four severe storm hit Fiji last week.

A state of natural disaster was declared on Monday for some parts of Fiji.

These areas include Kadavu and Southern Lau in the Eastern Division, Tailevu North, Korovou, Nausori, Nakasi, Beqa and Yanuca in the Central Division and in the West, a natural disaster has been declared for the districts of Nadrivatu, Vatulele, Mamanuca Group, Yasawa Group as well as coastal communities along the coral coast and along the Sigatoka River in the Nadroga/Navosa Province.