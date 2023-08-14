Taxi system regulations under review: Ro Filipe

The Transport Ministry is currently reviewing the Land Transport Authority’s regulatory framework for taxi operators in the country.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says this is in light of concerns raised by taxi operators about the open taxi rank system and how some municipal taxi bases and stands are still charging base fees.

“On that issue I’ve asked LTA to look at it, and we will be liaising with Minister for Local Government regarding that issue and we will inform taxi operators.”

Ro Filipe adds that his ministry continues to have discussions with the Fiji Taxi Association about the issue in the hope of coming up with a solution.

The Minister says the issue of concern is that there are currently two taxi systems in place, the open taxi rank system and the base and stand system.

Since April 2022, taxi operators have operated under the open taxi rank system while the previous government waived the fee for taxi bases and stands and replaced it with the Annual PSV levy.