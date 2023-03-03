Tarakinikini to return with PM

Fiji’s new Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Retired) Colonel Filipo Tarakinikini [right] will return with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Fiji’s new Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Retired) Colonel Filipo Tarakinikini will return with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka following the Ocean Conference in Panama.

This has been confirmed by Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

This morning, Kamikamica says the government has noted the comment made by former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry on the appointment.

He says they do not wish to debate publicly with Chaudhry.

Kamikamica says Tarakinikini is only acting in the role, and the position will be advertised.

“Tarakinikini will return to Suva after the delegation’s trip to Panama in order to follow the Public Service Commission’s processes. As the Prime Minister has stated all along, all posts are advertised, and they will be advertised with the review and recall of all overseas heads of missions following due process.”

He says if Tarakinikini applies and meets the criteria, he should then assume the role of being Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

The retired Colonel had been living in New York after he refused to return to Fiji when requested by the then Commander of the RFMF, Voreqe Bainimarama, to assist in investigating the 2000 coup.

He was since labeled a deserter.

FBC News understands that Tarakinikini is returning to Fiji for the first time in more than 20 years.

He had also claimed that the motive of Bainimarama was not pure when he asked him to return to the country.