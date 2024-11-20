Tabuya tables progress towards gender equality at Bangkok meet

[Source: Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection - Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji’s progress towards gender equality will be tabled by Women Minister Lynda Tabuya in Bangkok, Thailand, this week.

She is currently at the Beijing+30 Review Conference to present on Fiji’s progress towards gender equality, the advancement of Fijian women and girls, and their contribution to regional stability and sustainable development.

Tabuya says the benefits of the review include enhanced gender equality in policy and practice, and the highlighting of key achievements and progress in Fiji in comparison to regional and global levels.

She believes the review will highlight challenges that persist and how donor agencies and partners can support Fiji to address the challenges faced by Fijian women and girls.

Tabuya says the Conference organized by the United Nations, is a historic event for gender equality and will bring together over 47,000 participants from 189 countries, including government officials, civil society leaders, activists, and other stakeholders.



Women, Children, and Social Protection permanent secretary Eseta Nadakuitavuki is accompanying the Minister, together with Acting Director Women Emily Kamoe and Second Secretary Vasiti Cirikiyasawa.

Tabuya says Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka will act as Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection in her absence.