Turaga Bale Na Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has been sworn in as the 7th President of Fiji .

Ratu Naiqama the former speaker of Parliament was elected after getting 37 out of 55 votes.

He is the high chief of the Cakaudrove confederacy, the same province as Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Ratu Naiqama contested the 2022 election as a candidate for the People’s Alliance Party and recieved 652 votes.