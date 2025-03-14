Suspect arrested for allegedly stoning police vehicle

A man who allegedly stoned a police vehicle along Ratu Mara Road in Nabua last night has been taken into custody.

The suspect is being questioned at the Nabua Police Station.

The Southern Division Task Force is also looking for the second suspect, whose identity is known to the police.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu’s officers are working around the clock to arrest the second suspect.

He says such incidents will not be condoned, and members of the public are urged to cooperate with police in working together towards crime prevention and reduction efforts.

Tudravu says such incidents against police officers and the organization’s efforts towards service delivery will not be taken lightly, as it derails the momentum of service delivery.

