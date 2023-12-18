Survey sheds light on plight of Melanesian community

A finding by the Fiji Council of Social Services has revealed that the Melanesian community has faced discrimination for several years.

Assistant Minister at the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna, highlighted this, noting that the OPM funded the survey conducted by FCOSS.

Tubuna stated that 21 communities in the Lami to Nausori area were assessed, and one of the conclusions gathered is that the Melanesian community faces significant neglect.

“A major issue identified by the Rewa District of Council of Social Services is the historical trauma faced by the members of the Melanesian communities. Neglect and inherited discrimination are issues that psychologically affect them.”

Tubuna asserted that the government is steadfast in its commitment to addressing the needs of Fijians, especially those who have been neglected and marginalized.

He emphasized that the revelation from the findings serves as an eye-opener to the reality of the situation on the ground, and he called for support from partners.