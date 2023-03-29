Support implementing job evaluation exercises, says Naivalurua

Opposition Member of Parliament Ioane Naivalurua [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

Opposition Member of Parliament Ioane Naivalurua has called on Attorney General Siromi Turaga to put his personal support behind fully implementing the job evaluation exercise for the Fiji Corrections staff that was approved by the FijiFirst Government.

The opposition MP highlighted this while responding to the motion for “Review of the Fiji Corrections Service Annual Report 2017–2018,” which was tabled last year.

Naivalurua says FCS officers that the AG has thanked and encouraged are now waiting to see if the coalition government will complete this exercise by providing appropriate funding in the upcoming national budget.

Article continues after advertisement



Attorney General Siromi Turaga [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The opposition MP has called on the government to continue to support the Fiji Correction Services and the Yellow Ribbon Program.

“Will Fiji Corrections Personnel be remunerated and their service conditions uplifted in accordance with what we ask of them and for the professionalism and dedication they deliver? This is the key question that I pose.”

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says job evaluations are under review.



Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

He adds that there is quite a bit of disparity in the salary bands and the allowances.

Prasad says the increase in staff took place from 2016 to 2022; however, there is a ratio disparity.

According to FCS’s annual report, the Fiji Corrections Service has also been implementing policies that promote gender equality and empowerment.