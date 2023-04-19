Summit to set future foundation

Final preparations are underway for the two-day 2023 National Economic Summit which starts in Suva tomorrow.

The Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics which is spearheading the summit has had meetings with the Chairpersons for the twelve Thematic Working Groups.

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad says there will be a number of plenary sessions where participants are going to have discussions on a number of issues.

“The idea of the summit of this nature is try and look at what went wrong in the last 16 years, what went right, you know, how we can, you know, transform our country, our economy, and where we can, you know, set foundation so that you know, after four years, you know, if whoever is in government has this baseline, you know, strategy and ideas to deal with.”

Around 500 delegates and participants are expected to be part of the summit.

The summit aims to bring people together and create a collective national vision, with adequate sector policies and an implementation framework for the Government’s plan to chart a path towards economic success.

The 2023 National Economic Summit will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva for two days starting tomorrow.

You can watch the plenary sessions of the summit live on FBC 2 and also on our FBC News Facebook page