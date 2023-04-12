Fiji acknowledges World Bank support

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji acknowledges the support of the World Bank during the pandemic as well as financing the country’s economic development.

This was said by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad in Washington DC, where he is attending the 2023 World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings.

Prasad met with World Bank Vice-President Manuella Ferro, where key discussions focused on the newly proposed Vanua Levu Tourism Project, which is expected to be finalized by July.

The Finance Minister says the project aims to build sustainable economic growth in the Northern Division through destination development, investments in resilient infrastructure and essential services.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He says this also includes an improved tourism enabling environment and institutional coordination.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, discussions also focused on the World Bank support towards improving Fiji’s health service delivery, upgrade of water infrastructure, climate resilience building, continuity of concessional finance, future budget support operations and fiscal reforms to ensure fiscal sustainability.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]