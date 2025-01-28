Students urged to embrace healthy lifestyles

As classes for Term One begins, Diabetes Fiji is encouraging students to refocus on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

The organization stresses that the first day of school is not just about academics but also an opportunity to foster positive habits, promote wellness, and inspire change in communities.

Students who have diabetes, the transition back to school requires extra planning and preparation.

Diabetes Fiji adds they are committed to making schools hubs for health and wellness through targeted initiatives and partnerships.

This year, the organization’s focus is on strengthening school healthy settings in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

By prioritizing target schools, Diabetes Fiji aims to create environments where students can excel both academically and physically.

The initiative also seeks to integrate Diabetes Education into the National Education Curriculum, equipping young people with the knowledge they need to promote lifelong health.