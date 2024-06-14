Strong legislative framework critical

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa

The Fijian Elections Office stresses the need for a strong legislative framework to combat disinformation.

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says they are working closely with lawmakers to ensure there are robust laws and regulations that hold spreaders of disinformation accountable.

Mataiciwa also emphasizes that everyone needs to work together to effectively address the challenges posed by misinformation and disinformation, which can undermine the democratic process.

She highlights the importance of ensuring fairness, transparency, and inclusiveness during an electoral process.

“Free from the corrosive effects of harmful and manipulative narratives. As we move forward, let us remember that the strength of our democracy lies in the integrity of our elections. And the unity of our people.”

Mataiciwa adds it is critical to integrate media and electoral process literacy into the education curriculum.

“Equipping future generations with the skills to navigate and scrutinize the vast information landscape and informed electorate is our best defense against the types of this information nevertheless, unity is our greatest strength against those who seek to divide us.”

The FEO states that everyone needs to stand united, regardless of their political affiliation, to defend the truth and strengthen our community through honest discourse.